Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $218.21

Shares of Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.21 and traded as high as $244.68. Li Ning shares last traded at $241.28, with a volume of 2,754 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.71.

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

