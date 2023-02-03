Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after acquiring an additional 675,496 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 13.5% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,796,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,564 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in Liberty Global by 8.1% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,764,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Liberty Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,918,000 after purchasing an additional 79,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Liberty Global by 5.8% during the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 4,369,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,093,000 after purchasing an additional 240,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $172,037.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,113.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 126,441 shares of company stock worth $2,559,588 over the last three months. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 93.60%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

