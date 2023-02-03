Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after acquiring an additional 675,496 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 13.5% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,796,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,564 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in Liberty Global by 8.1% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,764,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Liberty Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,918,000 after purchasing an additional 79,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Liberty Global by 5.8% during the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 4,369,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,093,000 after purchasing an additional 240,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 93.60%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter.
Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.
