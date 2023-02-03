Linker Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.65 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Linker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Linker Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.22.

Alphabet stock opened at $108.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $149.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.29.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,719,366.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

