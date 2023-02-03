Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 12,542 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after acquiring an additional 655,132 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,071 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $139,310,000 after acquiring an additional 95,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $151,692,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,062,799 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $55,701,000 after acquiring an additional 87,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $72.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $78.09.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.81 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 77.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $224,259.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

