Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Stock Position Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,958 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lufax were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the first quarter worth $1,994,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lufax by 6,974.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,657,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lufax by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,052,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 529,594 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Lufax by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 40,839 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 409.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 418,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 336,739 shares during the period. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Stock Down 5.2 %

LU stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Lufax had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1.70 to $1.40 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $1.52 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.07.

Lufax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.