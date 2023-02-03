Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSGE opened at $53.29 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $84.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.09. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.24). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $401.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSGE. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $95.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

