Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Holdings Boosted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,168 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 53,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 288.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $10.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.02. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives.

