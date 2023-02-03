Manish Maini Sells 102,328 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Manish Maini also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 9th, Manish Maini sold 45,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $2,444,400.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 13th, Manish Maini sold 600 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $34,710.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 22nd, Manish Maini sold 100 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $5,085.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO opened at $62.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $63.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASO. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

