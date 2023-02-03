Manish Maini Sells 102,328 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Manish Maini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Manish Maini sold 45,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $2,444,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Manish Maini sold 600 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $34,710.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Manish Maini sold 100 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $5,085.00.

Shares of ASO opened at $62.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $63.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASO. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

