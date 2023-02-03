Maria E. Pasquale Sells 60,024 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Incyte Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $84.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.00. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $86.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.00 million. Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Incyte in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.11.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

