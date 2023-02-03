Mark C. Pigott Sells 70,937 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 70,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $7,729,295.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,192,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,887,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $111.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $112.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.93.

PACCAR’s stock is set to split on the morning of Wednesday, March 8th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, December 6th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.44. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 17.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCAR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on PACCAR from $92.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 66.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 73.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

