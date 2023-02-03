Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total transaction of $2,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $259.48 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.36 and a 200 day moving average of $242.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $923,703,000 after acquiring an additional 163,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $906,061,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,793,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $658,282,000 after buying an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.
