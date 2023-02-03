Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total transaction of $2,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $259.48 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.36 and a 200 day moving average of $242.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the topic of several research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $923,703,000 after acquiring an additional 163,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $906,061,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,793,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $658,282,000 after buying an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

