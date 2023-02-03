Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $163.83 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,185,470 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 13.6% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Apple were worth $163,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Apple from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

Apple Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.71 and a 200 day moving average of $147.98. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

