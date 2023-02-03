Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.14

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 838997 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIT. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 36.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,736,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after buying an additional 32,835 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 119.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 19,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 136.8% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 913,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after buying an additional 527,616 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial technology, advanced materials, or specialty chemicals.

