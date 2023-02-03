Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Maximus were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 5.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 128.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 138,803 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 78,012 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 10.6% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 48.2% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 169.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 147,930 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.19. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $79.78.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $127,656.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $127,656.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $400,584.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,622,287.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

