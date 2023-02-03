Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock Position Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Maximus were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Maximus in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Maximus by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 631 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maximus in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $127,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $400,584.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,622,287.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $127,656.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,625.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.44 and a 200-day moving average of $65.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

