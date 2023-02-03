Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.79

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and traded as high as $4.01. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 65,035 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MZDAY shares. Nomura upgraded Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mazda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85.

Mazda Motor ( OTCMKTS:MZDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mazda Motor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through the following segments: Japan, North America, Europe, and Other Areas. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

