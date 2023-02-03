McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Sells 58 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,744 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.3% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 480,981 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $112,020,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 71,010 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,538,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,460,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,889,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 13,809 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $264.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.17. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.77.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

