Mechanics Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mechanics Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,679 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.8% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in Microsoft by 11,434.2% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,630 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $264.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

