Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $496.98

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 496.98 ($6.14) and traded as low as GBX 496.20 ($6.13). Mediclinic International shares last traded at GBX 497.40 ($6.14), with a volume of 2,757,943 shares.

Mediclinic International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 496.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 494.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 2,162.61.

About Mediclinic International

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers specialist-orientated and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 20 day case clinics, 22 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 453 theatres with approximately 11,538 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

