Michael H. Mcgarry Sells 61,867 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $134.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.51 and a 200-day moving average of $124.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $159.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.95%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 7,642.6% in the 4th quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.55.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Stories

