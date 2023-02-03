Michael S. Cuffe Sells 4,000 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.11, for a total transaction of $1,028,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,801.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $257.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.50.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

