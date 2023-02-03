Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Sells $1,485,840.00 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MU opened at $63.17 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.47.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,472,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,278,171,000 after purchasing an additional 183,309 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,110,766,000 after acquiring an additional 190,553 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,319,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,768,000 after acquiring an additional 70,357 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,811,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after acquiring an additional 48,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,852,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,354,000 after acquiring an additional 258,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MU. StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.