Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,154,892 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.9% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $967,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 4.7 %

MSFT opened at $264.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.77.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

