Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,848 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.2% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $264.60 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.77.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

