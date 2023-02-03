Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,587 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.6% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 71,010 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.5% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 13,809 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 96,264 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,420,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft Price Performance

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $264.60 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.