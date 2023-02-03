Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Reduced by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,411 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.4% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $264.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Guggenheim lowered Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.77.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

