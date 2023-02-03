Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,485 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.3% of Country Club Bank GFN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $264.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.17. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.77.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

