MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.83

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.83 and last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 105992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MNSO shares. TheStreet upgraded MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

MINISO Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MINISO Group

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $389.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.00 million. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,544,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,361,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,790,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,600,000 after purchasing an additional 502,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,071,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,865,000 after purchasing an additional 455,039 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,812,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after acquiring an additional 231,933 shares during the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

