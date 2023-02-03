Mizuho Lowers Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $35.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 21.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WDC. Citigroup lowered their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.05.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -153.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $63.26.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 292.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 22,573 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1,535.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

