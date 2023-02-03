monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the first quarter valued at $8,834,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 151.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 1st quarter worth about $590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in monday.com by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in monday.com by 6,322.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,472,000 after acquiring an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on monday.com from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on monday.com from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised monday.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on monday.com from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $147.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.57 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.88. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $238.43.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.69. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $136.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

