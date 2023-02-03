Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $1,864,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,381.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,754 shares of company stock valued at $10,615,495. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Murphy Oil Trading Down 1.9 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on MUR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE:MUR opened at $41.40 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

