Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 48,697 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 48,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $2,049,169.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,375,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Wednesday, February 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 19,326 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $844,159.68.

On Monday, January 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,273 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $94,465.88.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,644 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $144,120.20.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $36,453.60.

On Friday, December 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $18,146.70.

Natera Trading Up 5.9 %

Natera stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $74.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $210.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 109.07% and a negative net margin of 70.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 4,595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 970.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.