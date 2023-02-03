National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.85

Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.85 and last traded at $46.85, with a volume of 2710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.42.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average is $38.67.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 45.90%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 6,370 shares of National Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $259,386.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,411,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,641,940.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in National Research by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in National Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in National Research by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Touchstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in National Research by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 285,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in National Research by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 33,721 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

