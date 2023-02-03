Navalign LLC Acquires 6,261 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,846.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Totem Point Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $108.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.80 and its 200 day moving average is $101.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $149.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.22.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

