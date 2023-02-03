Needham & Company LLC Cuts Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $6.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 408.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TSHA. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $20.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.73.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.12. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 309,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 128,517 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at $1,237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 273,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 35,045 shares during the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

