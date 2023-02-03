Needham & Company LLC Increases Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target to $39.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.01% from the stock’s current price.

JNPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.94.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $27,576.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $605,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $27,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at $843,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,586 shares of company stock valued at $594,539 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 105,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 215,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 62,758 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,956 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 991,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,262,000 after purchasing an additional 134,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Further Reading

