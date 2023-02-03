Nelson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,872.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,956 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.9% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,736.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,989 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,189 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,879.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103,769 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Alphabet by 1,899.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,531,000 after buying an additional 6,343,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,733.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,564,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $631,162,000 after buying an additional 6,206,273 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $108.80 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $149.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.80 and a 200-day moving average of $101.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.22.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

