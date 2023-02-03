New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,742 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in New Relic by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the first quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $19,462,014.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,212,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,922,817.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David Barter sold 1,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $102,846.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,786.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $19,462,014.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,922,817.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 620,940 shares of company stock worth $36,806,171. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of New Relic to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

NEWR stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.88. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $109.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.62.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $226.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a negative net margin of 25.24%. Research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

