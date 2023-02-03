Newport Capital Group LLC Acquires 4,964 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Newport Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.7% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Trading Up 3.7 %

Apple stock opened at $150.82 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.71 and its 200 day moving average is $147.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Apple from $189.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

