NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,384 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,983 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 23,410 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 2.4 %

NEP opened at $74.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $86.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.8125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

