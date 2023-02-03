NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.79

Shares of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $0.91. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 224,894 shares trading hands.
NioCorp Developments Stock Up 4.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81.
About NioCorp Developments
NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.
