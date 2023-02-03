Oakmont Corp Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oakmont Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.0% of Oakmont Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Oakmont Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,192.9% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $108.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.80 and a 200-day moving average of $101.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $149.12.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.22.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

