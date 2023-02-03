Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,178,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,541,000 after buying an additional 179,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,934,000 after buying an additional 572,257 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,075,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after buying an additional 420,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. The firm has a market cap of $762.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.