Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stake Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 2.1 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 154.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OHI. Credit Suisse Group cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its goal is to provide strong returns for investors, while serving as the preferred capital partner to operators so they can concentrate on providing a high level of care for their resident-patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.