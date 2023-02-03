OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Major Shareholder Sells $1,799,856.00 in Stock

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) major shareholder Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 258,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $1,799,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,425,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,640,951.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 30th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 12,200 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $85,400.00.
- On Friday, January 27th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 1,800 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $12,528.00.
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 251,500 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $1,747,925.00.
- On Monday, January 23rd, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 7,300 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $50,881.00.
- On Thursday, January 19th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 9,300 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $64,821.00.
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 9,045 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $62,953.20.
- On Thursday, December 15th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 2,000,000 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $13,900,000.00.
OPAL Fuels Stock Down 2.6 %
OPAL Fuels stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
OPAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering raised OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPAL Fuels
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth $1,297,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in OPAL Fuels by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth $14,904,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth $10,834,000.
OPAL Fuels Company Profile
OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OPAL Fuels (OPAL)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.