OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Major Shareholder Sells $1,799,856.00 in Stock

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) major shareholder Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 258,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $1,799,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,425,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,640,951.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

On Monday, January 30th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 12,200 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $85,400.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 1,800 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $12,528.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 251,500 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $1,747,925.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 7,300 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $50,881.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 9,300 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $64,821.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 9,045 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $62,953.20.

On Thursday, December 15th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 2,000,000 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $13,900,000.00.

OPAL Fuels Stock Down 2.6 %

OPAL Fuels stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering raised OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth $1,297,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in OPAL Fuels by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth $14,904,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth $10,834,000.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.