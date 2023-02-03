Oppenheimer Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $205.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $196.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.97. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.