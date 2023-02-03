OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,663 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth about $122,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $49.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.97 and a beta of 0.89. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KIDS shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $79,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,080 shares of company stock valued at $93,769 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

(Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.