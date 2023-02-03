OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Sells $1,857,800.00 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $1,857,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,441,523.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Deepak Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of OSI Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $854,800.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Deepak Chopra sold 4,871 shares of OSI Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $414,327.26.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

OSIS stock opened at $96.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $103.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.19 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OSIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Further Reading

