Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 174,024 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,968.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,024 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,949.5% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 63,105 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,690.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,509,083,000 after acquiring an additional 24,766,730 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,962.4% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 579,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,415,000 after acquiring an additional 551,260 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,899.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,923.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 41,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 39,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $107.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.15 and a 200-day moving average of $100.65. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $149.68.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.25.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

