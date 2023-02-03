Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 10,687 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,878.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.25.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,719,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $107.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $149.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.65. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

